Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Education on Wednesday said that government has focused on transforming technical training for youth empowerment and national development

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that NAVTTC‘s mega project “Hunarmand Pakistan” will transform the skill sector of the country and government is fully committed to reform the skill sector of Pakistan that will not only ensure a prosperous future for our young people but also the country.

He said this during his visit to the new building of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here. The key components of this programme include development and standardisation of 200 technical and vocational qualifications, international accreditation of 50 Pakistani TVET institutes, extension of NAVTTC’s job portal with National Exchange Portal, establishment of 75 smart tech labs for virtual skill development programmes & distant learning programmes, establishment of 10 country-of-destination specific facilitation centres, establishment of 70 labs/workshops in Madrassah(s), skill development training of 50,000 youth in high-end technologies, training to 50,000 youth belonging to less developed areas of the country especially Balochistan, GB, AJK, and newly added districts of KP, Southern Punjab and rural Sindh, apprenticeship training of 20,000 youth in industry under Apprenticeship Act 2018, recognition of prior learning of 50,000 youth to bring informally trained workers into the national mainstream, establishment of National Skills Accreditation Council at Islamabad, accreditation of 2,000 TVET institutes across Pakistan, and establishment of 50 incubation centres to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship in skilled youth.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hasan and the Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan, briefed the minister on the 14 components of Hunarmand Pakistan programme, a component of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme, under which NAVTTC is initiating a comprehensive reforms process of the country’s skill development sector to make it compatible with the requirements of the country’s huge youth population as well as domestic and international job markets.

“Hunarmand Pakistan is a unique and comprehensive programme aimed at skilling our most precious national asset, youth, by creating employment opportunities for their social and economic uplift and enabling them to play pivotal role in the national development,” the minister said. It presents both challenges and opportunities for NAVTTC to bring reforms in the skill sector of the country,” he added.

He emphasised on a uniform certification regime that would serve as standard and would be recognised both in the local and international market. He also stressed that selection of the best TVET institutes based on merit and transparency must be ensured which is paramount to the overall success of Hunarmand Pakistan programme.