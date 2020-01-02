Share:

Adviser to the Prime Minister on finance and revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed Federal Board of Revenue to aggressively follow up its agreement with traders to expand the tax base.

During a visit to FBR House in Islamabad, the Adviser asked for timely and full payment of tax refunds.

He emphasized to keep robust communication with public and stakeholders in every activity undertaken by the FBR to harness public support for its efforts of broadening the tax base and promoting tax-complaint culture in the country.

Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi informed on the occasion that FBR has registered 16.3 percent revenue growth by collecting 2,083.2 billion rupees as per provisional figures for the period between July to December 2019.

He said it is 292.3 billion more than the revenue collected during the corresponding period last year.