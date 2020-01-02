Share:

LAHORE - Blanketed by fog, plains including the Punjab capital remained in the grip of severe cold on Wednesday. Bad weather disrupted air, road and rail traffic. Experts have predicted the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the ongoing week.

Less duration of sunshine due to dense fog, snowfall over the hills and winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at night. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 4 degree centigrade. Harsh weather conditions forced people to stay indoors، wrapped in woolies and blankets, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads in the morning. Excessive use of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain localities, women faced difficulties in cooking meals for families.

Fog started falling in the evening and became so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense fog again forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight. The situation was the same on the national highways. Less visibility caused vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.

The meteorological department has forecast rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountain at isolated places. Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas.