Interim bail was granted to Hassan Niazi, Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, till January 6 on Thursday by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) case.

The court had refused to grant bail earlier today when Niazi had failed to arrive in court on time. Niazi stated that he was late to appear before court due to the security checking at the court's front doors. He reaffirmed that he had nothing to do with the PIC attack.

In December, a group of 200 lawyers or more had stormed the hospital due to an earlier fight with the staff at PIC. They had vandalized property, damaged vehicles and set a police van on fire. Three people had also lost their lives due to the lack of attention from doctors who were escaping the mob.