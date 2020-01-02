Share:

HBL has been awarded the license to become the first Pakistani bank to offer financial services to clients in Beijing, China’s capital city.

China occupies importance for Pakistan due to the fact that Chinese companies are working on projects in countries where HBL has branch networks or operates through affiliates. HBL also possesses the status of being largest executor of CPEC-associated financing in Pakistan.

The branch license was awarded by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in December 2019.

Beijing branch will be HBL’s second branch in China after the commencement of business. HBL already has a special branch in the city of Urumqi. HBL is the first and only bank from Pakistan and one of the three banks from the South Asia and MENA region to offer end-to-end RMB intermediation in China. This will add to exisiting CPEC-related operations.