Queen's University Belfast Thursday announced the appointment of U.S. politician Hillary Clinton as its new Chancellor.

Clinton, who received an honorary doctorate from Queen's University Belfast in October 2018, will become the university's 11th and first female chancellor, an official announcement said.

The university said the Chancellor fulfils three main roles -- a ceremonial one which involves presiding at degree congregations; an ambassadorial role, where the office holder helps to "open doors" for the University as it seeks to fulfil its mission; and an advisor role, available to the Vice-Chancellor and senior management as a "sounding board" and to provide counsel and guidance.

Clinton, who was beaten for the presidency by Donald Trump in 2016, will have a five-year term starting from January this year.