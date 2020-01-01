Share:

Lahore-Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed started the New Year by performing Umrah with his wife and sister-in-law. Merey pass tum ho star Humayun Saeed took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself standing next to the Holy Kaabah in Makkah.

Talking to Instagram, he said: “ Always wished to begin my new year at this most sacred place. Alhamdulillah, my wish came true this year. Bidding farewell to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with prayers and best wishes for all of you and our beloved Pakistan. May Allah bless us all with his infinite mercy and fill the next year and every year after with prosperity, love, peace and lots of happiness for all of us. Happy New Year! I pray that 2020 is better for each and every one of us. Ameen” Humayun said.

The actor wished his fans a happy new year and prays that 2020 is better for everyone. On the work front, he currently stars in one of the most talked-about dramas in Pakistani television today, Mere Paas Tum Ho. It is written by KhalilurRehmanQamar and helmed by NadeemBaig.The drama has become the biggest serial of Humayun Saeed’s career. After running riots at the boxoffice, Humayun Saeed has set new records on the Tv screen, which will surely stand tall for a long time.