ISLAMABAD - A writ petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to Prime Minister was filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday.

In his petition, petitioner Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti sought declaration of sub-rule (6) of Rule 4 of the Rules of Business, 1973, as ultra vires to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, illegal and the appointments of the special assistants to the PMas a burden on debt-trapped national economy.

“All such appointments are liable to be set aside ab initio from their dates of appointment with a further direction to declare the actions, decisions or exercise of any power under any law as well as receipt of any financial benefit,” says the petition.

It further said that as far as their competence and expertise in their respective areas allocated to them is questionable as there is no any noteworthy and substantial contribution of them towards the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its governance system except they had enjoyed the friendly relations or managed their appointments by using undue influence and receiving hefty salaries, allowances, perks and privileges. The petitioner requested the court to declare these appointments illegal against the rules.