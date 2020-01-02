Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three-time national champion Ijaz ur Rehman annexed the master’s singles title in the Pakistan Open National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019, concluded here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on late Tuesday night.

The main attraction of the championship was masters singles, where a total of 42 bowlers were in action including former national champions Ijaz, Sardar Saldera, Ali Suria, Saleem Baig, Hussian Chatha, Danyal Shah, Afzal Akhtar, Saqib Shahzad. The most prominent among the missing bowlers were Aleem Agha and Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem.

The most shocking result of the night was Sardar Saldera’s failure to even earn a place in the final round while a number of top bowlers also failed to break into last eight. It was three-way battle for the title among Ijaz, Sikander and Hussain. Ijaz, going into last three attempts, was enjoying 20 pins lead over his nearest opponent Siknadar and finished his two games with the total 408 pins. Sikandar claimed second position with total 383 pins while Hussian Chatha finished third with total 360 pins.

The most anticipated event was the amateur category, where 14-year-old Daniyal ur Rehman was in action, who was occupying top slot going into the final round, but he failed to handle the pressure and couldn’t win the title but he won lot of hearts and admirers. Mehboob ur Rehman was amateur category winner with total 361 pins while Faheem was second with 344 pins and Daniyal finished third with 315 pins. The women singles title was won by Amina Roshi (with total 323 pins) while Noor was second and Tehseena finished third.

Gulam Haider, CEO GH Travels, graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest, while Col M Naeem Bhatti and others were also present on the occasion. Ijaz received Rs 30,000 and winning trophy while Sikndar Rs 20,000 and runner-up trophy and Hussain Chatha Rs 10,000 and trophy. Women category champion Amina Roshi earned Rs 5,000 and trophy, Noor Rs 3000 and Tehseena Rs 1500, deaf champion Nasir Dar Rs 5000, runner-up Raza Ullah Rs 3000 and Sohail Butt Rs 2000, doubles champions Ali Suria/Siknadar Rs 20,000, runners-up Ijaz/Daniyal Rs 20,000 and Saleem Biag/M Hussian Rs 15,000.