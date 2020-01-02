Share:

Lahore - Punjab TB Control Program will start screening of jail inmates from Prisons in Lahore Division. Inspector General Prisons has informed administration of 28 jails about the decision with the direction to cooperate with teams of doctors and allied health staff. Manager TB Control Program Dr Amer Nazir said that process of screening would be started from jails in Lahore and Kasur districts. He said that all the jails in the province would be covered during the ongoing year. He said teams would visit jails with necessary equipment including portable X-Rays machines. He said that prisoners detected with TB would be enrolled for provision of free medicines till complete recovery.