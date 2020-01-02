Share:

Karachi is expected to receive light rain during Monday night under the influence of a heavy wind blowing from the western direction, which is currently also affecting upper parts of the country.

According to statement of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain may also cause the temperature to variably drop in the city, adding to bitter coldness due to Siberian winds.

Director Meteorology department Sardar Sarfaraz claimed that the temperature shall rise above 10 degrees celsius tomorrow.

According to the weather expert, January is a colder month as compared to December in Pakistan, and they are expecting the cold wave to continue in January that has dripped the entire country at the moment.

Pakistan is in the grip of severe cold. The temperatures in hilly areas have significantly dropped below the freezing point. This also had an impact in the plains of Punjab and Sindh, where quite cold conditions are also being experienced.