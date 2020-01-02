Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi University joined by past graduates and postgraduates celebrated the foundation day ceremony of the varsity

here Wednesday with due zeal and fervour.The day began with students led by some 30 Huffaz-e-Quran entering into the university via Silver Jubilee Gate and marching right up to the lawns of its administration

building. The procession, included both the old and newly enrolled students of the University

of Karachi along with the members

of KU’s alumni association- Unikarians

International.KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid

Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, deans of all faculties, members of KU senate and syndicate, student’s advisor, teachers, and administrative

staff were also present on the occasion.The Wednesday exercise is part of the decades-old tradition of the varsity (undertaken on January 18 every year). However, this year, the KU administration

decided to hold the University Day (Youm-e-Jamia), welcome and orientation

day with the inception of new academic

session 2020.Former vice chancellor of the Karachi University Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui speaking on the occasion said KU has produced many great teachers,

scholars, scientists and noted politicians

and businessmen.At the time of independence, he said KU students, alumni celebrate foundation daythere were only three universities in the country, namely Punjab University, Dhaka University and Sindh University, which was established hardly six months before the creation of Pakistan. “KU was the first institute of higher education established after the partition and emerged to be fourth university of the country,” he said mentioning that it set-up as a federal entity, but later through an amendment was turned into a provincial varsity.Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim appreciated the fact that almost 90 percent of people of Balochistan, having received their degrees

around 20-25 years ago were Karachi

University graduates.President Unikarians International, Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi said that newcomers might not be aware of the fact that KU has a major role in their character building and after completing their studies

these students would become useful members of society.He expressed confidence that KU despite

being faced financial constraints for quite some time would never let its students down, and added that each and every student would have the opportunity to learn from its devoted faculty.“The former students of Karachi University,

who are now enjoying successful status due to their association with the University, should come forward and help their alma mater,” Faruqi.The President Karachi University Teachers

Society Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik

said that the next four to five years are very important for the students and