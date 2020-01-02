Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to address genuine reservations of transporters in the larger interest of trade, industry and economy. Talking to a delegation of Public & Goods Transport Alliance (PGTA), led by its Chairman Azmatullah Niazi, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that justified demands of the goods transporters should be accepted and issues should be resolved through negotiations. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former President Muhammad Ali Mian and Convener of Standing Committee on Goods and Transport Tanveer Ahmad Jutt were also present. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that transport sector was providing employment to millions of people and was one of the major sources of revenue for the national exchequer. He urged government to take stakeholders on board and address the genuine issues at the earliest. He informed the delegation that the LCCI was taking various steps for trade and industry. He said that facilitation center of PESSI, Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, IPO, Exports Facilitation and Complaint Cell at LCCI were providing services to the business community while establishment of passport office was well in the pipeline. Azmatullah Niazi said that government should accept genuine demands. He said that transport industry could not afford massive increase in rates of fines on various violations on highways and motorways. He said that old method of route permit should be restored, issuance of driving license should be made easy and stakeholders should be taken on board while taking decisions. He said that transport sector wanted to play its role for economic development of the country but government would have to take friendly measures.

Stock market puts on 664 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday registered a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,400 points against 40,735.08 points on Tuesday with the positive change of 664.92 points (1.63 %). A total of 330,740,610 shares valuing Rs 8.067 billion shares were traded as compared to 177,121,380 shares valuing Rs 7.078 billion on during the previous day. Total 361 companies’ shares were transacted, out of which 280 recorded gain and 67 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 119,386,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.76, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,567,500 and price per share of Rs 16.83 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 17,484,500 and price per share of Rs 15.45. Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 2400 while Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 41 per share, closing at Rs 1045.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 120.54 per share, closing at Rs 2320.01 whereas Bata (Pak) decreases Rs 17.54 per share closing at Rs 1975.52.