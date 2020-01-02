Share:

PESHAWAR - The logo and a glittering trophy of the KP U-21 Games 2020, carrying record 22,907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male games, unveiled in a colourful ceremony held here at Nishtar Hall on Wednesday. A total of 1200 female and male players from all districts including recently merged tribal districts were also three wherein the logo and trophy put on display before unveiling them in a colourful ceremony. Secretary Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs Kamran Rehman was chief guest, who formally inaugurated the logo and trophy. MD TCKP Junaid Khan, Additional Secretary Tariq Sultan, DG Sports Asfandyar, former world champion Qamar Zaman, former international athletes Habib Ur Rehman, Bahre Karam, Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, players and a large number of spectators were also present there. Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Rahman said that the pool of the U-21 Games have been widening up to all 104 tehsils of 32 districts across KP including 25 tehsils and 7 districts of the merger tribal areas and age limit has been changed to U-21. “The cash prizes have been doubled from that was in last year,” he said and added: “The gold medal winners of each discipline will be awarded Rs 200,000, silver medalist Rs 100,000 and third position holders Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000.” In the second phase at district level, there will be 10 male and 7 female games. A total of 3616 male players would take part in hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastic, wushu and weightlifting while 2624 female will participate in volleyball, netball, athletics, tug of war, badminton, table tennis and cricket, he added.

In the third phase at regional level, there will 2200 players part 14 male and 10 female games. The male games comprising baseball, handball, tennis, archery, futsal, handball, swimming, cycling, snooker, full contact karate, bodybuilding, boxing, squash and chuck ball, he concluded.