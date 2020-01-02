Share:

LAHORE - A 34-year-old man died and several others wounded in different accidents while celebrating New Year Night in Lahore, police and rescue workers said on Wednesday.

Rescue workers said that a man died after falling from the rooftop of a multi-storey building in Mozang police precincts late Tuesday. The deceased was identified by police as Mobin, a resident of Mughalpura.

An official said the victim was trying to take a selfie when he suddenly slipped and fell on the ground from the rooftop. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating the incident. Also, a minor boy was wounded critically when a stray bullet hit him at a house in Nawan Kot late Tuesday. The injured was immediately shifted to hospital. Police sources said the boy was standing in the street when he sustained a stray bullet.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident and claimed that the condition of the victim was out of danger. He said the police were investigating the incident.

Two young men were wounded seriously when a speedy car bumped into their motorcycle near Bahria Town on the Canal Road. Rescue workers said both the victims, identified as Haris and Adil, were shifted to hospital with multiple injuries.

An eyewitness said some boys were riding in the car when it smashed into a motorcycle due to over speeding. The car-riders fled instantly. The police are investigating the incident. On the other hand, hospital sources said that more than two dozen persons including women and children sustained bullet injuries in parts of the metropolis. All the injured and were shifted to different public hospitals. Many victims of the aerial firing are still under intensive medical care at the hospitals.

Heavy gunfire erupted across the city as celebrations began at 12:00am. A large number of youngsters riding on motorcycles took to the streets to celebrate the event despite severe cold. Many car-riding families were also seen celebrating the event on city roads. An official said at least 25 people were admitted to the Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and the Lahore General Hospital.

A police spokesman on Wednesday claimed that the Lahore police arrested dozens of suspects over aerial firing, one-wheeling and hooliganism on New Year’s Eve. Despite crackdown and massive deployment of police, many people defied the ban on aerial firing and one-wheeling to welcome the New Year.

Large crowds were seen with fireworks on the rooftop of high-rises in various parts of the city.

Also, youngsters were seen dancing on music on Mall Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, and Iqbal Town. Police sources said more than 100 motorbikes were impounded and shifted to police stations during security checking.

