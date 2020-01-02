Share:

LAHORE - A 22-year-old man was shot dead during street fight in Harbanspura police precincts on Wednesday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Irfan, who was working as an animal herder at a Haveli in the same locality. Saif Ullah told the police that his brother Irfan was standing outside the Haveli when Muhammad Boota along with his three accomplices appeared there on motorcycle. They started quarrelling with Irfan and later opened straight fire on him. The victim received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he died. The gunmen fled instantly. The police registered a murder case against Boota and his accomplices on the complaint of Saif Ullah and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.