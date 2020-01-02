Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has called upon all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to serve the ailing humanity with renewed pledge in 2020. “Health is the basic right of every citizen is the slogan of Lahore General Hospital for 2020”, he said in message for his colleagues. Prof Zafar said that all institutions including PGMI, AMC, Allied Health Sciences School, Nursing College and LGH carry great responsibilities and every employee should express dedication and commitment for providing better facilities to patients and their attendants. He said that all those educated and trained from these institutions and working abroad were ambassadors of Pakistan and their performance would be gauged in perspective of this training school or college. He also asked the doctors to focus on research for updating knowledge and skills as it would help not only in own career growth but also providing better treatment facilities to the patients. He said that the government was striving hard and a number of steps have been taken to provide maximum facilities to the masses.