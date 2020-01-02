Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council launched a workshop for children titled ‘Children Drawing Workshop’ organized at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall, a press release said.

Flanked by Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar and Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana inaugurates the workshop. MPA Sadia Sohail Rana congratulated the children and appreciated the efforts of Alhamra management for organising such activities for children.

She said: “This is the best better way of enhancing their interest in learning,” Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan said that “Children Drawing Workshop” is a good platform for students to tap extracurricular talents and grow up as creative persons.

“It is our responsibility to educate our children in all field of arts and provide them information about it through cultural activities,” he said. Alhamra Art Centre has registered more 30 children for the workshop and their age group is from 5 to 15 years. Children will be taught the basic techniques of drawing under the supervision of experienced art teachers.

“Children Drawing Workshop” will continue till 2nd of January, certificates will be given to the students at the end of the workshop.