ISLAMABAD - An impressive Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade and Award Ceremony was held yesterday at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Upon his arrival, the chief guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq, says a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed satisfaction and confidence over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and lauded the professionalism of officers and men in successfully achieving assigned operational objectives and tasks.

He appreciated perpetual vigilance undertaken by Pakistan Navy Fleet in the prevailing regional security environment. The Admiral stressed that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of its responsibilities for safeguarding sea frontiers including security of CPEC and Gwadar Port.

The Chief of the Naval Staff reiterated the resolve to respond any aggression posed against Pakistan and remain committed to maintain peace and lawful order at sea in the region and beyond.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commander Pakistan Fleet presented the resume of Fleet operational activities undertaken during the year 2019, encompassing multi-dimensional events related to combat readiness particularly during Post-Pulwama military stand-off, Live Weapon Firings, hosting of multi-national Exercise AMAN-19, participation in various bilateral exercises, Regional Maritime Security Patrols and Over Seas Deployments.

He also highlighted participation of fleet units in various sea exercises for augmenting professional skills and enhancing operational capabilities.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away proficiency shields to best units of relevant Squadrons/ Tasks Groups and interacted with officers and CPOs/ sailors of Pakistan Navy Fleet.