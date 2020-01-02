Share:

I would like to appreciate the Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Langove for promising to ensure relief for the applications at police station via online FIR registration. This is not only an attempt to introduce online FIR in the province, but also common people feel easy while lodging their complains at police station on time. This will bring a lot of changes in the province with regards social evils.

Thus, such decisions should have been taken long ago since crimes are increasing day by day in Pakistan.

KASHIF FIDA,

Kech.