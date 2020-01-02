Share:

It is the Pakistan government which is too expensive. Expensive is not for poor because poor can’t take thing. The people do not having enough money money to bye food but now a days everything is too high and as you all know about tomatoes kg which is flying on the sky. So, this must be stop since we have not seen such government before future, he is the only who said that I will change the country but for this you should be killing poor and changing her.

It list I want to request the government to make the things in enough amount.

RIZWAN NAWAB,

Turbat.