ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India yesterday swapped nuclear installations and prisoners details as the new year started. The foreign ministry said that Pakistan and India had exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities in their respective countries. “List of Pakistan’s nuclear installations was handed over to the Indian representative in Islamabad while the list from Indian side was received by Pakistani official in New Delhi,” the foreign ministry statement said. This act is carried on January 1 every year in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the both states, signed on 31st December 1988, the statement added. Pakistan also handed over a list of 282 Indian prisoners - 55 civil and 227 fishermen - in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.The Indian government also shared the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.