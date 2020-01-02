Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Pakistan today aiming to inject more life into the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation weeks after Islamabad skipped the Kuala Lumpur summit.

Sehikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan - the second President of UAE and 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi - would be on a one-day official visit. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

UAE’s Ambassador in Islamabad Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi confirmed the Crown Prince’s visit. In a statement, Ambassador Hamad said the two leaders would “discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and regional and global situation”.

He expressed confidence that the visit of Crown Prince would further strengthen bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Days earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud visited Islamabad and held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He also met PM Khan.

OIC moot soon to discuss Kashmir

The two allies had vowed to move forward together and strengthen the OIC. “Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue their bilateral consultations on important regional matters, including Kashmir issue,” an official statement had said.

Pakistan had ostensibly skipped the KL summit as major Arab Muslim-majority states - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt – were not made part of this group. The participation of states considered hostile to Saudi Arabia, like Qatar and Iran, had dramatically given birth to Saudi reservations about the agenda of the summit.

Pakistan’s absence in the four-day summit held in Malaysia to tackle issues related to Islamophobia irked many participating nations as Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had been a prime mover behind the summit before boycotting it.

President Erdogan claimed Pakistan abstained from the Kuala Lumpur summit because the Saudi Arabian government had threatened economic sanctions against it. Saudi Arabia however, denied the Kingdom had pressurised Pakistan to withdraw participation from the Kuala Lumpur Summit in Malaysia.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is likely to take Pakistani leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan into confidence over the issue of the KL summit.

The OIC is also likely to meet in Islamabad soon to discuss the ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The foreign ministry did not give any deadline but the moot is expected in April and has been discussed between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The meeting is aimed at pressing India to give up defiance and end bloodshed in Kashmir for the sake of peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the OIC had a great role to play over the issue of an anti-Muslim law in India and violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan was highlighting the issues across the world. “OIC should be used to raise the issue further,” he added.

The OIC is the second largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The Organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. It endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world.

The Organization was established upon a decision of the historical summit which took place in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco on September 25, 1969 following the criminal arson of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

In 1970 the first ever meeting of Islamic Conference of Foreign Minister was held in Jeddah which decided to establish a permanent secretariat in Jeddah headed by the organization’s secretary general. Dr Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen is the 11th Secretary General who assumed the office in November 2016. The OIC had recently issued a statement voicing concerns about India’s Muslim minority after the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.