Share:

SARGODHA - The police claimed to have nicked a proclaimed offender after remaining at large for 21 years. The district police have launched a vigorous campaign against proclaimed offenders on the directives of DPO Amara Ather. SDPO City Circle ASP Ahmed Shah informed at a press conference that PO Ansar Mehmood had murdered a person Niamat Ali over litigation in village 87-NB in 1998. The ASP said the accused had been underground in various cities of country during long period of 21 years. The police traced out him with the help of modern technology. Cantonment Police SHO Fazal Qadir informed that further investigation has been launched from the apprehended proclaimed offender. Meanwhile, three accused persons of thrashing incident of an elderly person Muhammad Nawaz (70) in Bhera have granted interim bail by a local court till January 9, 2020. Police had filed case against seven accused on the statement of the affected elderly man.