TIMERGARA - Unidentified armed men on Wednesday shot dead the alleged killers of two police officials, who were providing security to a polio team at Markhanai Maidan area in Lower Dir district, official sources said.

They said, officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had brought the alleged killers Osama Saeed and Hameedullah from Swat to the crime scene at Markhanai Maidan for investigation where unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fires at them. As a result, both the accused died on the spot.

It is to be mentioned here that on December 18, constable Farmanullah and special police official Mukarram Khan were martyred when they came under attack at Markhanai bridge while providing security to a polio team.