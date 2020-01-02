Share:

Tunisia's prime minister-elect, Habib Jemli, as the nominee of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, stated that the new government comprises of independent Tunisians but abstained from disclosing their names. According to Al-Jazeera news, Jemli had announced the formation of a cabinet of independent technocrats, more than a month after he was chosen to lead a government with major focus on reviving the back-tracked economy.

Ennahdha emerged as the country's strongest political force in Tunisia's October parliamentary elections, as it bagged 52 seats in the shaky contours of the formation of ruling party-led parliament. Anger at public services that are seen as worse than under Tunisia's pre-revolution President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who died in exile in September, has massively eroded the trust of some Tunisians in its political establishment.

"I have depended [in forming the cabinet] on elements of competence and independence from political parties," said the 60-year-old Jemli after a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday. Saied, was an independent candidate who won the presidential election in October, then tasked Jemli with building a coalition able to form a majority in parliament.

The ruling party forming the government has to be endorsed by a majority of parliament's 217 members. Tunisia's official news agency TAP stated that Jemli had presented the plan of the proposed government to Saied, who will then direct the parliament to convene a session for holding a confidence vote accordingly.