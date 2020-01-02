Share:

The schedule for fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday. Sales of Tickets will begin on January 20.

The first match will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi which will feature defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champions Islamabad United.

According to the schedule, the duration of the series will be from February 20 to March 22, with all the matches being played on the home ground. A total of 34 matches will be played across 4 venues.

A total of total 34 matches will be played. 14 will take place in Lahore, 9 in Karachi, 8 in Rawalpindi and the remaining three in Multan.

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani, stated that a total of 425 overseas players from 22 countries had registered for the series and that the tournament will feature 36 foreign stars. Following is the list of players hailing from the different countries: 39 are from Afghanistan, 12 from Australia, 23 from Bangladesh, 10 from Canada, 109 from England, seven from Hong Kong, six from Ireland, seven from the Netherlands, eight from Nepal, 11 from New Zealand, nine from Oman, five from Scotland, four from Singapore, 27 from South Africa, 39 from Sri Lanka, nine from the UAE, six from the USA, 82 from the West Indies, 9 from Zimbabwe and one each from Bermuda, Kenya and Namibia.

The PCB chairman further said that, 'This shows the confidence that players throughout the world have in playing in Pakistan....Through this event, we expect the economy and tourism to get a significant boost, which will have a direct impact on the overall health of the country.''

He said that the event will be a "long-awaited opportunity" for fans to see their "cricketing heroes live in action and reinforce their love for this great game. I am expecting like last year, the entire country will get behind this tournament and by turning up in big numbers, they will once again show the world their passion for cricket."