Apple accused of crackdown on jailbreaking

US - Apple is pushing ahead with a lawsuit against Corellium, in what is being labelled as a move to end jailbreaking.

The tech giant began its legal battle in August, claiming the firm profits from “perfect replicas” of iOS.

Apple has now amended its lawsuit, alleging copyright infringement.

Corellium’s CEO responded in an open letter, insisting developers and jailbreakers should be “concerned” by the move.

Jailbreaking is a process by which Apple’s operating systems are modified to remove restrictions and give greater control to the user.

It also allows users to install apps that haven’t been approved by Apple, and gives the option to customise the interface in various ways.

Corellium specialises in replicating iOS software, which it says allows security researchers to discover bugs within the platform.

However, Apple has accused the firm of encouraging users to sell any flaws they discover to the open market for the highest price.

‘Deeply disappointing’

“Corellium’s conduct plainly infringes Apple’s copyrights,” the tech giant said in a statement. “It simply copies everything: the code, the graphical user interface, the icons - all of it, in exacting detail.

“This is not a case in which it is questionable or unclear whether the defendant reproduced the rights-owner’s works, or more subtly, whether particular portions of the works that the defendant took are ultimately protected by federal copyright law.”

Palau is first country to ban ‘reef toxic’ sun cream

PALAU - The Pacific nation of Palau has become the first country to ban sun cream that is harmful to corals and sea life. From Wednesday, sun cream that includes common ingredients, including oxybenzone, is not allowed to be worn or sold in the country.

Palau’s President Tommy Remengesau said: “We have to live and respect the environment because the environment is the nest of life.”

The island nation markets itself as a “pristine paradise” for divers. A lagoon in Palau’s Rock Islands is a Unesco World Heritage site. The country has a population of around 20,000 dotted across hundreds of islands.

The ban - which was announced in 2018 - prohibits sun cream containing any of 10 ingredients. The list includes oxybenzone and octinoxate, which absorb ultraviolet light.

The International Coral Reef Foundation said the banned chemicals were “known environmental pollutants - most of them are... incredibly toxic to juvenile stages of many wildlife species”.Mr Remengesau told the AFP news agency: “When science tells us that a practice is damaging to coral reefs, to fish populations, or to the ocean itself, our people take note and our visitors do too.

“Toxic sunscreen chemicals have been found throughout Palau’s critical habitats, and in the tissues of our most famous creatures.

“We don’t mind being the first nation to ban these chemicals, and we will do our part to spread the word.”