PTI’s government has made it very difficult for the people to lead their lives in this country since every day the products are increasing. It was not so in the PML-N’s government when poor citizens could at least get the three time food easily. A naan would cast only Rs 10 before, but now it has reached into 15, and so is the true of daily milks which were sold out Rs 35, but now they are being purchased on Rs 40. Apart from these, many other things have reached to their climax which are out of reach of poor families.

If there is not any improvement in decreasing the products, there should not also be any increment since this is very hard for a common man to survive with inflation.

MEHER NIGAR ASHRAF,

Kech.