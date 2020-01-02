Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court was moved on Wednesday against government’s possible move to bring in a presidential ordinance to amend rules of the parliamentary panel tasked with deciding nominees for the posts of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A petition moved in the apex court states that government wanted to appoint CEC and two members from Sindh and Balochistan of its choices by way of amending rules of the panel, which now required a two-third majority for the purpose.

It submitted, “Government is trying to replace the word ‘two-third majority’ with the ‘simple majority’, which will be a violation of Article 213 and 218 of the country’s Constitution.”

The federal government, the ECP secretary, and the Ministry of Law have been made as respondents in the petition.

Earlier, on Dec 31, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah had given time to the federal government to build consensus with the opposition over appointments of two members in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court resumed hearing of the case related to the appointments of ECP members on two seats as the secretary of the National Assembly (NA) sought 10 days for submitting its reply in the previous hearing.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah remarked every committee had powers to legislate own rules.

The lawyer representing the NA speaker argued that government had made mistake in the parliament. To this, Justice Minallah remarked parliament could not make any mistake as it was the institution representing 220 million people.

The lawyer sought more time for the parliamentary committee to legislate rules. The IHC chief justice ordered the government and the opposition to make a joint decision regarding the ECP appointments.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till January 15.