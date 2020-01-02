Share:

Transporters have announced a strike all across the country to press for their demands. Azmat Ullah Niazi, Chairman Public and Goods Transport Alliance (CPGTA) has reported that all additional taxes on motorways, highways and hikes in fines should be withdrawn.

He said that negotiations with the government are encouraged and that protests "will be stages in Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Balochistan."

All air-conditioned and non air-conditioned buses will not be operating for transport on Thursday, January 2nd.