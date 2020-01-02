Share:

Turkish parliament is expected to vote on decision whether to send Turkish troops to Libya in to back the UN-recognized government in the capital, Tripoli, which is engaged in battling forces loyal to a rival administration based in eastern Libya, reported by Al Jazeera.

The Turkish parliamentarians on Thursday are expected to approve the motion at the emergency session in order to grant a one-year mandate for the purpose of deployment.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, based in Tripoli, has faced an attack by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, who has launched consistent offensive against the capital since mid-2019.

The LNA fighters have failed to reach the centre of the city but deadly fighting around Tripoli has escalated in recent weeks after Haftar declared a "final" and decisive battle for the capital in December.

In accordance, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that al-Sarraj requested the Turkish deployment after both reached understanding to sign a military deal that allows Ankara to dispatch military experts and personnel to Libya.

Ankara emphasises that the deployment is critically vital for Turkey to safeguard its interests in Libya and in the eastern Mediterranean, where it finds itself increasingly isolated as Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel have established exclusive economic zones paving the way for oil and gas exploration.

The Haftar group is supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, while the Tripoli-based government receives support from Turkey.