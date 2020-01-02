Share:

Turkish parliament passed a motion on Thursday authorizing the government to deploy troops in Libya for a one-year period.

The lawmakers voted on the motion in an emergency session. The motion was approved with 325 votes in favor and 184 against.

The bill was supported by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Felicity Party.

In spite of pressure from the Arab League demanding that Turkey restrain itself from intervening in Libya. Since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have continued to harbour diplomatic tensions, as both struggle to dominate the politics of the wider region.