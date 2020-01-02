Share:

Water is life when people are deprived of pure air and water, how can they lead a healthy life? When the water supplied from rivers are highly polluted, how will people get pure drinking water? It is the responsibility of State governments to ensure that water supplied is suitable for drinking. First, they must take measures to clean the water sources. They must also take proactive steps to control pollution and make compliance of quality standards for piped water mandatory across the country. Prosperity of a country depends on the health of its citizens.

MUHAMMAD IRFAN,

Rawalpindi.