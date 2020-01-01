Share:

LONDON-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced a global prize to tackle climate issues, pledging “a decade of action to repair the Earth”.

Five winners will receive the Earthshot Prize every year between 2021 and 2030. The cash prize will be for individuals or organisations who come up with solutions to environmental problems.

Prince William said the world faces a “stark choice” to continue “irreparably” damaging the planet or “lead, innovate and problem-solve”.

The announcement was made in a video narrated by Sir David Attenborough posted on social media.

The veteran broadcaster and naturalist said the prize would go to “visionaries rewarded over the next decade for responding to the great challenges of our time”.

The prize is set to launch officially later in 2020 - a year that will also see the Convention on Biodiversity in China in February and the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

A series of challenges will be announced, aimed at finding at least 50 solutions to the “world’s greatest problems” including climate change and air pollution.

More than 60 organisations and experts were consulted in the development the prize.

It will initially be run by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but could become an independent organisation.

Kensington Palace said it would be supported by philanthropists and organisations.

There is more than a little buzz around this project; the Palace is confident that it’s got the right kind of people involved and it’s not shy of ambition. “A massive level of ambition” to be precise - “the biggest commitment the duke has ever made”.

There are a lot of international prizes and networking-prizegiving events. Making this special, and keeping it special will be a challenge. The duke brings the strange lustre of royalty. But the global network of supporters will be critical to the prize’s international profile.