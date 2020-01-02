Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated the new state-of-the-art food facility in the Nursing Hostel of Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday.

The new facility has been developed at a cost of Rs5.6 million and has a capacity to cater to 1000 patients. It is equipped with cooking area, washing area and food storage facility. The facility has been developed with support of donors and philanthropists.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Dr Khalid, Dr Hussain Jafri and a number of staff members and students were present on the occasion.

The Health Minister reviewed the newly developed cooking area, washing area, and food storage facility. She reviewed the process flow, quality controls, hygiene and other arrangements.

“This is a major step in provision of free quality food to patients in the hospital”, she said.

The Minister appreciated Jahandad Society for Community Development for free food support to patients for the last two decades. Leading businessmen, philanthropists and donors for Ganga Ram Hospital including Ali Contractors and others received awards and shields for their uninterrupted support to the Hospital.

Quality meal for over 1,000 patients at Ganga Ram Hospital

The Minister said free food is provided to the patients by a number of leading business entities in Lahore.

“Those serving the humanity selflessly are the best among us. The Government is working with them and with joint efforts we can make life easier for patients and their families,” she added.

Previously, food was supplied from different sources and it required a lot of resources in daily supplies, packing and disposal. Now the food for patients at such a large scale can be prepared and provided at the state-of-the-art facility. The supplies can be stored as well and quality controls and hygiene can be maintained.

The Minister appreciated FJMU Vice Chancellor for bringing together the donors and developing the facility.