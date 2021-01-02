Share:

ISLAMABAD - A total of 394 out of 1195 lawmakers including; federal and Provincial Ministers and some top political leaders failed to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by due date December 31.

The Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Opposition leader Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz are among the members failed to meet the dateline of submitting details of their assets with

the commission.

According to the latest details issues by the ECP, the lawmakers who failed to submit their details of assets include 14 members of Senate, 112 members of National Assembly, 144 members of Punjab Assembly, 48 members of Sindh Assembly, 50 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and 26 members of the Balochistan Assembly.

As per the details released by ECP, the defaulting members of the National Assembly include the Opposition leader and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N’s senior leader and former federal minister Khurram Dastagir and Rohale Nazir of PML-N.

The defaulter list of NA also includes some ministers of the federal cabinet including; Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Federal Minister for religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Federal Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minster for Industries Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minster for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Federal Minister for Inter province coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Federal Minster for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

Prominent women from NA who failed to submit details of their assets for year 2019-20 includes; Pakistan People’s Party (PPP’s) Hina Rabbani Khar, Naz Baloch, PTI’s Maleeka Bukhari, Shandana Gulzar, Kanwal Shauzab and PML-N’s Maiza Hameed.

Sardar Usman Buzdar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz among those failed to meet dateline

According to the lists released by the ECP, a total of six minorities NA members including; Lal Chand, Lal Parkash, Jamshed Thomas, Dr Darshan, Keeso Mal Kheeal Das and James Iqbal failed to submit details of their assets to the Commission.

Prominent of the 14 Senators who failed to meet the dateline include; former Chairman Senate and PPP’s leader Miaz Raza Rabbani, PML-N’s Musadik Masood Malik, PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Kamran Michael and Ayesha Raza Farooq.

The 144 members of Punjab Assembly who failed to submit their details of assets include the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the opposition leader of Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, provincial minister Raja Basharat, Muhammad Afzal Sardar Awais Ahmad Laghari, Zaheer Iqbal and Muhammad Sabtain Raza.

The 48 members of the Sindh Assembly who failed to meet the dateline include Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minster Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syeda Shehla Raza.

The 50 members of the KP Assembly who failed to submit details of their assets with the Commission include Kamran Bangash, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Taimur Saleem Khan.

Some prominent members of the Balochistan Assembly include Noorullah, Masood Ali Khan, Noor Muhammad, and Meer Younas Ali Zehri.