Islamabad-Police on Friday held a ceremony at police line headquarters in connection of its 40th Foundation Day and invited former inspectors general of police (IGPs) who served the force in various periods.

A smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented guard of honour to incumbent IGP Islamabad and former IGPs. All ex-IGPs expressed their views about policing and congratulated IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan for inviting Prime Minister of Pakistan at passing out parade of the force. They also lauded the efforts of Islamabad police chief for effective policing measures in the city.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that Islamabad police entered in the new year with renewed commitment to leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, AIGs , SSPS and all SPs of the district.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan thanked all former IGPs for attending the ceremony. They also reciprocated IGP Islamabad in the similar manner who remembered them on the Foundation Day of Islamabad police.