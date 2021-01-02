Share:

ATTOCK -Six persons of a family received multiple burn injuries because of gas leakage in their house. As per details, Muhammad Tanveer along with his family members was asleep in his house in Mohala Alaabad Jand. In the morning, when someone lit the match, a big explosion took place as there was gas accumulated inside the house because of gas leakage. In result, Muhammad Tanveer, his wife, two sons Tahir and Zubair and two daughters Sonia and Mahnoor received multiple burn injuries. Rescue 1122, shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Jand from where all the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.