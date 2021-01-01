Share:

The government’s decision to increase the power tariff up to Rs3.3 per unit is likely to set off a chain of events that will be both positive and negative, depending on which aspect one chooses to focus on. Quite naturally, immediately, this decision will drive up the cost of electricity by a substantial amount. However, we are currently between a rock and a hard place and things as they are cannot continue.

Circular debt has reached astronomical proportions again with no other solution on the horizon. The government cannot keep prices artificially low if we are to ever rid ourselves from this constant culture of liabilities in the power sector on each rung of the distribution ladder. There are indications that increasing the price by Rs3.3 per unit could bring the circular debt down to Rs350 million again in just one year. This means that this difficult decision might just be necessary, since no regime has been able to adequately address the issue of line losses and power theft. If these thefts and transmission line losses had been worked upon, the impending increase might just have been lower.

On top of this, there is the frozen IMF programme; money from which we need urgently. This makes increasing the electricity tariff one of the only choices that might alleviate the problem of bringing the economy back on track.

However, the very real effects of an inflation in the power sector will be felt throughout the whole country. Domestic users have already been coming to terms with higher prices in every other necessary commodity, and the energy price increase will hit end consumers hard. But more important, as a result of this decision, production will naturally become more expensive in all industries and the resultant effect it will have on prices on the basket of consumer goods means that inflation is likely to hit all other production sectors harder as well.

The year 2020 saw the economy post some gains, but the government’s inability to address the inflation issue has made life harder for the average citizen. And it is expected that this trend is likely to continue well into the next year.