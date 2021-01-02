Share:

Lakki marwat - The district chapter of Awami National Party will show its political strength in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s public meeting in Bannu on January 6.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held at the party’s office in Naurang town on Friday. District President Malik Ali Sarwar Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by party activists and office bearers and workers of PkSF, Malgari Wakeelan, Malgari Ustazan and Malgari Leekwaal.

Speaking at the meeting, Malik Ali Sarwar said that the party activists would gather in Naurang town from where they would set out to Bannu in a big rally. He assigned certain responsibilities to party leaders and told them to mobilise party workers and people from all walks of life for mass participation in the public meeting.

The ANP chief said that the party would show its political power by ensuring huge and enthusiastic participation of workers in the opposition alliance agitation.

LAKKI UNIVERSITY, NUST SIGN MOU

Meanwhile, the University of Lakki Marwat signed an MoU with National University of Science and Technology Islamabad for the establishment of a campus management system in the varsity.

Lakki Marwat Varsity Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aurangzeb Khan and NUST Pro Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Dr Nasar Ikram signed the agreement.

“Under the agreement, the NUST will extend assistance to Lakki University to computerize academic, administrative and financial and other relevant matters and record”, said an official. He said that the campus management system and computerization of record would help execute all relevant matters quickly. He said that trained and skilled operators would operate the system.