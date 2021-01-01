Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named as the ‘most valuable cricketer of the year’ following his stellar performances across all formats during the 2020 calendar year.

In addition to the most prestigious award, the 26-year-old was also adjudged the ‘white-ball cricketer of the year’ after averaging 110.5 and 55.2 in the ODIs and T20Is, respectively. In the four Tests, Babar scored 338 runs at 67.6. Mohammad Rizwan, the stand-in captain for the final Test of 2020 at Mount Maunganui against New Zealand, was declared the Test cricketer of the year. In five Tests, he aggregated 302 runs, mostly in difficult situations, with four half-centuries at an average of 43.14. He also accounted for 12 batsmen behind the wickets.

Fawad Alam’s fighting and courageous 102 at Mount Maunganui, his first Test century in 11 years that made global headlines, was chosen as the ‘individual performance of the year’ by the independent jury. Pakistan women’s national cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz was named as the ‘women’s cricketer of the year’ while 19-year-old Fatima Sana was chosen as the ‘women’s emerging cricketer of the year’.

Just 17-year-old Test fast bowler Naseem Shah won the ‘emerging international cricketer of the year’ following his 20 wickets in eight Tests, including a hat-trick against Bangladesh that made him the youngest bowler to achieve the rare feat. The ‘domestic cricketer of the year’ honours went to KP’s Kamran Ghulam after he became the only batsman in the ongoing first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to complete 1,000 runs. He finished 19 innings of 10 round matches with 1,065 runs with four centuries and four half-centuries at an average of just under 60.

Rohail Nazir’s progression from the U19 level to Pakistan Shaheens’ captain has won him the ‘men’s emerging cricketer of the year’. In the period from September 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020, the 19-year-old featured in 9 events, including the ACC U19, Emerging Asia Cup, PSL 2020, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, two National T20 Cups and Pakistan Shaheens, and finished with 1,260 runs besides his 48 victims behind the wickets.

The match referees and six Cricket Associations captains voted Asif Yaqoob as the umpire of the year. Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s gesture to visit the Bangladesh cricket team’s dressing room to thank them for their first visit to Pakistan in over a decade following a 2-0 T20I series win earned them the ‘Spirit of Cricket award’, while the highly successful and smooth conduct of first-ever PSL 2020 in Pakistan named as the Corporate Achievement of the Year. The winners will be presented with specially designed trophies during the upcoming home series against South Africa.