On Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that Pakistan men’s national team captain Babar Azam will miss the second Test against New Zealand, which starts at the Hagley Oval from Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side. “Babar had a full-fledge training session yesterday but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which, the team management has opted against taking any risk,” PCB said.

Babar had to sit out the three-T20I series and the first Test, at Mount Maunganui, after he fractured his right thumb during a net session in the lead-up to the white-ball series. Team doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said: “We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover. He is our captain and the most important batsman in the lineup, so we can't take any risk.

“The medical team is keep reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa.” New Zealand is already leading the two-match series 1-0.