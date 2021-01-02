Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday appreciated the rescue services and standard of the training imparted to the rescuers, saying that the Rescue Service was pride for the nation and its achievements were unmatchable.

They attended the passing-out ceremony of 446 rescuers, trained for various tehsils of the province at the Emergency Services Academy here. Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab Law Minister said the Rescue Service had become a symbol of safety for all. He congratulated the rescuers and their families on their successful completion of professional rescue training and becoming part of the prestigious and life-saving service. He hoped that the passing-out rescuers would perform their duties in their respective areas with full commitment and maintain the standard of the service. The Minister promised that all service related issues including approval of service rules would be resolved on priority basis. He acknowledged the services of the DG on behalf of the Punjab government, Speaker Punjab Assembly, and announced that the government would love to get benefits from his experience.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was committed to strengthening Rescue Service.

The expansion of the Service to the remaining tehsils would be completed soon, she said.

The DG Rescue took oath from the passing-out rescuers and congratulated them on successful completion of their professional training.

He said that Rescue Service rescued over 8.9 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004. Earlier, the passing-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills during mock exercises of deep well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined spaces and rescue from height.

The Law Minister, along with DG Rescue Punjab, distributed the best performance awards among the rescuers of the batch.