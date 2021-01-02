Share:

Karachi - Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Friday visited Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) for intellectually challenged persons where she was welcomed by the students and management of the institute. While speaking on the occasion, she said that intellectually challenged persons were equally capable and could play constructive role for the development of the society. We can make them active members of society through inclusive education at all levels, she said. Efforts should be made to make them independent and self-reliant, she added. Begum Alvi lauded the efforts of KVTC in enhancing the strengths of intellectually challenged children by providing them conducive environment for learning and growth. Afterward, Senior Executive Administration Farheen Amir, Director Rehabilitation Amir Shahab and Principal Sana Ayaz briefed Begum Samina Alvi about the working of the institute and initiatives taken for the training and empowerment of differently-abled children. Earlier, she was shown around various vocational training and therapy units of the centre. She appreciated the handcrafts made by the students. CEO of KVTC, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan along with President KVTC Dr Akhtar Aziz, Joint Secretary Dr Farhan Essa, and Member Executive Committee Amir Rasool Paracha were also present on the occasion.