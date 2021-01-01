Share:

ISLAMABAD-Bella Hadid is taking to the skies to get out of town for New Year’s Eve.The 24yearold supermodel made sure her private jet was stocked with provisions for her flight to an undisclosed location, amid the pandemic, in posts to her Instagram Story.In all likelihood, the starlet is heading to St. Barts which has become a holiday haven to the well-heeled like Chrissy Teigen and Amy Schumer due to it’s light COVID-19 restrictions.Hadid posted a snap of a table spread out with various fruits like pineapple and oranges and bottles of booze to her Instagram story.Immediately after she shared that image, the catwalker added a selfie to the mix which was taken aboard her private jet.In the photo, Bella is seen seated on the plane flashing a cheeky smile. Her cherry-red dyed hair, which she had pulled into two small half-up pigtails, is grown out slightly and blonder at the top. The covergirl matched her hair color with rust-colored graphic T-shirt under a geometric printed wool coat.