LAHORE - Counting his government’s achievements during the preceding year, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that it took many exemplary steps for welfare of the common man despite challenges. “The Punjab government has set many worth-following examples in the year 2020 to benefit the people”, he said in a statement.

Talking about the government’s initiative of Insaf Imdad Programme, he said that financial aid worth Rs1.25 billion was provided to one lakh and 70 thousand needy persons under this scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the year 2020 was fateful for Southern Punjab as high officials were posted in South Punjab Secretariat along-with approval of the design of the secretariat building.

He said 25 thousand doctors and paramedics were recruited in the health department along with recruitments of 10 thousand police constables.

He said he regularly visited different cities and towns to keep up with the good work and issued on the spot instructions for bringing improvement in different government offices including hospitals, police stations jails, and shelter homes. He also mentioned his visits to Baluchistan, Sindh and KPK to promote inter-provincial harmony.

Buzdar said he laid the foundation stone of mother & child hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital and local government academy and ensured completion of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar Underpass. He further stated that setting aside past practices, he presided over the board meetings of Rescue 1122 and other important institutions to take critical decisions for providing better services to the citizens.

The Chief Minister said he regularly held meetings with parliamentarians and consulted them for spearheading development agenda besides chairing the apex committee meetings to monitor the corona as well as law & order situation.

Buzdar also mentioned the foundation stone laying of avant-garde Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project on August 7 and establishment of shelter homes and almonries in the historic city of Lahore to provide shelter to the homeless and penurious segments of the society. The Chief Minister also took credit for the inauguration of the much-awaited Orange Line Metro Train in the month of October and the Bab-e-Lahore at Thokar Niaz Beg. He also counted the launch of Insaf Medicine Card Scheme to provide free medicines to needy patients among other initiatives of his government.

Along with it, different development projects amounting to Rs140 billion were started in collaboration with ADB in Sialkot and Sahiwal districts to improve the quality of life, he said.

The CM said he directed to provide the government job to MA degree holder Mehvish after a social media post went viral about her sweeping work in Vehari. Also, he said that the Secretary-General of the United Nations was given a dinner at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore.

CONDOLES DEATH OF

DR MANZOOR HUSSAIN

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Manzoor Hussain Vijhi of District Headquarters Hospital Vehari due to corona.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the services of the late doctor adding that medical fraternity has played a courageous role in combating coronavirus.