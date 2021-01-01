Share:

“Hybrid warfare is broadly defined as essentially a military strategy which employs political warfare and blends conventional, irregular and cyber warfare with other influencing methods such as fake news, (social media, mis-disinformation, propaganda), psychological warfare, diplomacy, lawfare and even foreign electoral interference. By combining kinetic operations with subversive efforts, the aggressor intends to avoid attribution or retribution” (Wikipedia).

India has been executing the combined facets of Hybrid Warfare against Pakistan since long.

In the conventional domain it is carrying out relentless ceasefire violations across the LoC from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir Region (IIOJ&KR). In irregular warfare it is sponsoring, financing, organising, equipping, training, supporting and launching terrorist groups from Afghanistan and Iran into Pakistan. In a synergised assault in the information and cyber warfare domains it is endeavouring to disparage and slander Pakistan and China globally. Its diplomatic and media offensives to deprecate and trivialise Pakistan continue unabated.

This Indian hybrid war is driven by the RSS-BJP’s Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and its phobia of everything Muslim and in particular Muslim-Pakistani. This noxious combination is vitiating the regional strategic environment and portends inevitable conflict. It drives India’s fanatic, hysterical efforts in bilateral, regional and international domains to vilify, denigrate Pakistan and besmirch its image.

India’s hybrid war against Pakistan has multiple objectives. Its operational strategy aims to isolate, demonise, divide, weaken (diplomatically, politically, economically and militarily) and destroy Pakistan through a multidimensional all-encompassing assault. It intends to destabilise Pakistan and embroil its government, armed forces and intelligence services irretrievably in its internal affairs leaving them with precious little time or energy to counter Indian belligerence on the eastern and western borders.

Foremost, this Indian strategy aims to create doubts on the raison d’etre of Pakistan’s creation—not realising that the Two Nation Theory, that the Indians despise, stands irrevocably validated by the fascist RSS-BJP government’s own ruthlessly anti-Muslim-minorities’ policies within India and the region. India realises too, that Pakistan’s centre of gravity lies within its Armed Forces. Macabre albeit futile efforts have been made to create fissures between the Pakistani nation and its Armed Forces; to smear, discredit and stigmatise the military leadership and to create doubts/chasms in its chain of command. A convergence of interests has ostensibly been created between India and some unscrupulous, self-centred political elements to attack the integrity, discipline and credibility of the Armed Forces. The BRI-CPEC projects, harbingers for the revitalisation of Pakistan’s economy, are thus expectedly under relentless terrorist attacks by India-sponsored terrorist groups which intend to destabilise Pakistan and delay, disrupt and destroy the CPEC through sabotage, subversion and subterfuge. India’s diplomatic and media offensives are designed to depreciate Pakistan internationally, divide and demoralise the Pakistani nation and weaken its national resolve against its unrelenting, multidirectional assaults.

Hybrid warfare highlights the flexible and complex dynamics of the modern-day battle space and the need for a highly adaptable and resilient response. To counter India’s evil designs Pakistan must respond in kind, aggressively; it must turn Ajit Doval’s malign anti-Pakistan strategy against them!

Today’s India is replete with numerous strategic vulnerabilities and fault lines that beg to be exploited.

India’s centre of gravity is epitomised by its slogan of Unity in Diversity—which in actual fact lies in tatters courtesy PM Modi’s fascist, divisive anti-minorities’ policies. The utopian concepts of Akhand Bharat and a Hindu Rashtra have put paid to all of India’s claims to secularism and a just and fair socio-politico order. The CAA, NPR, NRC, the Babri Masjid—Ram Mandir injustice, the pitiable conditions of the Kashmiri and Indian Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and others create numerous fault lines which make India extremely susceptible to external and domestic influences. India faces a possible three-front war in the IIOJ&KR—against China along the LAC-Ladakh, along the LOC-Working Boundary with Pakistan and in a destabilised internal front. The extremely fragile, shaky and volatile strategic environment that prevails there is, in effect, India’s most critical strategic vulnerability.

The farmers’ (predominantly Sikh) protests in Punjab, India’s food basket, are further accentuating the ruptures in the Indian society and threaten to fatally cripple its COVID-19 stricken economy. These injustices and protests thereof are helping crystallise the Sikh demand for an independent Khalistan. This emerging strategic environment lends itself naturally to a common cause, purpose, collaboration and a possible linkup between the Kashmiri Freedom Movement and the neighbouring Khalistan Movement—the strategic connotations of which will be phenomenal. A simultaneous surge in the numerous independence and self-determination movements particularly in its North East will enhance India’s glaring strategic fault lines manifold. The UN mandated Right to Armed Struggle (UN Resolution 3314) is patently applicable here. India’s slanderous campaigns to belittle Pakistan in the international community stand woefully exposed by the EU Disinformation Lab. Its findings must be used to reinforce the dossier that Pakistan has submitted to all major capitals and the relevant international quarters/organisations. Pakistan must launch vociferous diplomatic and media offensives to neutralise these Indian efforts and to further expose India’s naked duplicity to the world. Religious tourism in Pakistan must continue to enhance its universal appeal for followers of all religions, especially Sikhism and Hinduism.

Pakistan must regulate its chaotic cyber space. As a defensive measure hostile, divisive and harmful external and domestic materials/influences need to be monitored/blocked. The predominant issues of concern are discrediting the state of Pakistan, its armed forces and intelligence services, its judiciary, blasphemy, spreading political, social, sectarian, ethnic, religious, linguistic and gender-based hatred etc. All such negativity has been harnessed by the government through the Removal/Blocking of Online Content Rules 2020, in harmony with Article 19 of the Constitution. It must ensure a just, frictionless application of these rules. Operation Rad-ul-Fasaad and the fencing of the western borders must continue unabated.

Pakistan has no choice but to beat India at its own game. A credible, matching and stridently aggressive response in the hybrid warfare domain is all but inevitable. It must force India to look inwards, at its own strategic vulnerabilities.

That alone will checkmate India’s fanatical and unbridled animosity towards Pakistan.