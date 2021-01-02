Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in several parts while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said that continental air is exsisting over most parts of the Country. A strong westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

As per details provided by Met Office, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Frost is likely to occur in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Leh remained the coldest place in the country with - 15°C temperature.