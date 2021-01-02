Share:

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed the Opposition alliance of hatching conspiracies against him and Pakistan’s armed forces. The prime minister in an interview asked his competitors to cite an example where the military has transgressed from its powers and backed the government.

PM Khan said the recent report by EU DisinfoLab has exposed the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as those media outlets which target Pakistan with fake propaganda are also backing them. He said the country is facing an international conspiracy targeting the Pakistan Army with PDM leaders taking part by attacking the country’s top military brass.